AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Reaches $4.29 on Major Exchanges

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00022167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
