Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Asana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

