Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

