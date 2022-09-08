Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.
Insider Activity at Asana
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
