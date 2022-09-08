Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Asana stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Asana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

