ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $55.22 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $2.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

