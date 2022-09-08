Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

ASXC opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

