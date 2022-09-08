Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given New GBX 4,830 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,256.83.

ASHTY opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

