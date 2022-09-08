ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 911.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,279.39. The company has a market capitalization of £698.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2,408.62. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88).

Insider Activity at ASOS

About ASOS

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.