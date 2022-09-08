Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

