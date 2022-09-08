Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

