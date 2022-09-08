Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,674,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.