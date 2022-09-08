AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £115 ($138.96) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at £104 ($125.66) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of £103.53. The company has a market capitalization of £161.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

