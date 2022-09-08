ASYAGRO (ASY) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ASYAGRO has a market cap of $7.26 million and $4.03 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASYAGRO

ASYAGRO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

