Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Atkore by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 802,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,982,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,356,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

