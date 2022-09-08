ATLANT Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (ATL) traded up 677.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $319.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 634.4% higher against the US dollar. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

