Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

