AUB Group Limited (AUB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.38 on October 6th

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.
In related news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 76,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd.
AUB Group Limited provides engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 75 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.
