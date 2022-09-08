Audius Market Capitalization Reaches $230.12 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Audius has a market cap of $230.12 million and $10.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

