Augur (REP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.23 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00040790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $87.05 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.
About Augur
REP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
