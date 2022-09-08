Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

AUTO opened at GBX 641.20 ($7.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,477.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.70. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08).

Insider Buying and Selling

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

