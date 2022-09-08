Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

