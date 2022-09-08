Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

ADP stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

