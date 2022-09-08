Autonio (NIOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,039.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $384,431.21 and approximately $50,039.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,943.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.14 or 0.09479069 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00870347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

