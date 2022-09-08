Autonio (NIOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,039.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $384,431.21 and approximately $50,039.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,943.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.14 or 0.09479069 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00870347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017324 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022246 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
Autonio Coin Trading
