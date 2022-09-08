Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.72

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.72 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 109.52 ($1.32). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,351,482 shares.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £289.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

About Avacta Group

(Get Rating)

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.