Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $2.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

