Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $2.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.
NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
