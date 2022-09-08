Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
