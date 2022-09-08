Aviva PLC Acquires 23,951 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

