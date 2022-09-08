Aviva PLC Acquires 72,173 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Up 2.4 %

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

RSG stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

