Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eaton by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $141.27 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

