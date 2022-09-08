Aviva PLC Buys 94,001 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,001 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.