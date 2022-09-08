Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141,557 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

