Aviva PLC Has $18.76 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $245.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

