Aviva PLC Has $18.87 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

PRU opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

