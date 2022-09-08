Aviva PLC Has $19.37 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.08. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.