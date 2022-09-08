Aviva PLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

