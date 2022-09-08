Aviva PLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

