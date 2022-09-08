Aviva PLC Has $22.45 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aviva PLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

KLA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $337.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.