Aviva PLC Sells 127,848 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,848 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 91,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $73.58 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

