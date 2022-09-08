Aviva PLC Sells 27,714 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.5 %

SHW stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

