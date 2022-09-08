Aviva PLC Sells 7,549 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

