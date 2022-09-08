aWSB Market Cap Tops $67,284.43 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $67,284.43 and $3,347.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00057011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
