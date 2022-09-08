Axe (AXE) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Axe has a market capitalization of $49,531.69 and approximately $70.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00255676 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.