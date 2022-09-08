Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.64. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 160.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

