AXPR Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

