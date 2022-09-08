Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXSM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.