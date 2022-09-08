Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

