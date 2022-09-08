Azuki Trading Down 5.4% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $113,194.48 and approximately $12.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,696.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

