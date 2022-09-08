B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,791,250. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

RILY stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

See Also

