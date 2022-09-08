B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

