BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.84. BAB shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 7,521 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.10.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.25%.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
